Nigel Farage will jet off to the United States for the sixth time since becoming an MP in July as he looks to solidify his political bromance with the soon-to-be-president.

The Reform UK leader is on the bill for a MAGA gala which will also be addressed by the president-elect… albeit via a video link.

Organisers of the dinner though have delivered an extraordinary snub to Kemi Badenoch and the Tories because they do not want “loser parties” involved following the Tories’ suffering their worst election defeat in their 365-year history.

JD Vance recently met with leader Kemi Badenoch, but according to reports in The Independent, that shouldn’t be misconstrued as an endorsement for the recently elected leader.

Noting that Trump has “zero interest in meeting” Badenoch, they explained away the meet-up with the incoming vice president, saying:

“J. D. is a curious person by nature and will therefore take meetings with most people who ask nicely enough. It shouldn’t be viewed as an endorsement of Badenoch nor the UK Conservative Party, the latter of which is usually the butt of the joke when it comes up in conversation.”

Another source suggested that some within Team Trump also take a different view of Farage’s relationship with Trump, claiming he is “not that close” to the president-elect.

Farage was described by the DC source as “an eccentric British fanboy who they indulge but he hasn’t been of much use and think he just wants to bask in reflected glory.”

The source suggested that in reality “Trump likes Boris [Johnson] and the royal family.”

Related: Wes Streeting faces an official complaint over this joke about Louise Haigh