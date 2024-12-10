Wes Streeting is facing an official complaint submitted to the Labour Party over a joke he made at the expense of former transport secretary Louise Haigh.

In an official internal Labour Party complaint, the health secretary has been accused of “bullying and uncomradely behaviour” towards Louise Haigh at a Westminster dinner last week.

According to Bloomberg, Mr Streeting joked “There’s been a spate of bike thefts around Westminster lately… so watch out for this person,” with a picture of Ms Haigh riding a bike behind him.

Streeting continues: “No seriously I love Louise and I hope to see her back in government soon.

“And I’m going to call her tomorrow on one of her phones.”

Despite the joke drawing laughter at the Spectator magazine’s Parliamentarian of the Year awards, several Labour figures have considered it inappropriate. A local Labour council member subsequently lodged an official complaint with the party for “bullying,” and “uncomradely behaviour.”

The complaint references Labour’s bullying and harassment policy which covers “derogatory remarks, jokes, insults, offensive language, gossip, and slander.”

Louise Haigh quit as transport secretary last month after it was revealed that she pleaded guilty and was convicted for falsely reporting her phone as stolen in 2014. She said her conviction, which is believed to be fraud-related, was a “genuine mistake” from which she did not benefit.

A person close to Mr Streeting said the health secretary considers Ms Haigh a friend and that his remark was clearly a joke. In a statement, the Labour Party said: “All complaints are properly considered in accordance with our rules and processes.”

Related: Lee Anderson’s bizzare response to woman’s tweet baffles the internet