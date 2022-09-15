Liz Truss came in for a bit of stick lately for her strange curtsy to King Charles. Now a picture of the prime minister and Sir Keir Starmer has sparked a similar amount of reactions.

Lots to think about this week, mainly how Liz Truss curtsies pic.twitter.com/ghRcLFrXMG — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) September 9, 2022

Yesterday, the PM and the Labour leader were among those who gathered in Westminster Hall today to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II during the lying-in-state.

They joined mourners as a service remembering the late monarch was conducted.

A lying-in-state period will now begin, lasting for four days until the state funeral on Monday, 19 September.

However, someone captured an image of the two party leaders that looks quite bizarre.

Reactions

The comments flooded in:

walking past the barista in starbucks to get to the toilet when I haven't bought anything pic.twitter.com/ir8xsDp7vC — Emma Szewczak (@EmmaSzewczak) September 15, 2022

please note that your Trussbot3000 and KSQC Mark II will need recharging at regular intervals pic.twitter.com/mmm7xK8UPf — Moya Lothian-McLean (@mlothianmclean) September 15, 2022

Woody and the toys whenever Andy walks in pic.twitter.com/55T5KK43Rf — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 15, 2022

Christ I thought the Maybot was bad!! Get a load of this version! pic.twitter.com/jPeEt9i9LA — FOLLOW ME & I’ll FOLLOW YOU! Mattjc (@MattJCording) September 15, 2022

Has someone unplugged Starmer and Truss? pic.twitter.com/hVeXPxxXie — Wodge 🍊🍊🍊 (@wodgedean) September 14, 2022

Is this the remake of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang? pic.twitter.com/SPXCWc3a8I — Tim 💙 (@PompeyTim69) September 15, 2022

Liz Truss looks like a powerful and cruel movie villain and Keir Starmer looks like a lackey about to tell her some disappointing news. pic.twitter.com/FcQWDF2Zc9 — kuyacinelit (@kuyacinelit) September 15, 2022

F**k me they look like they've been deactivated for the night ready to be put back in their boxes… pic.twitter.com/8OUcGL9iyB — Sloth's Twin Brother (@sjk26381) September 15, 2022

