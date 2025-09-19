An Question Time audience member issued a clarification to Fiona Bruce after she gave an explanation about the Jimmy Kimmel saga unfolding in America.

This week, late night talk show host Kimmel was pulled from air “indefinitely” by ABC following comments he made about MAGA supporters and Charlie Kirk’s shooter.

The comments saw Kimmel suggest the shooter was “one of the “Maga gang,” and criticise Trump supporters for ‘political points scoring’ over the shooting.

On Thursday evening, Question Time aired a Donald Trump special to mark the end of his state visit to the UK.

During the programme, an audience member asked the panel ‘Should we take lectures on free speech from the USA?’

When he was asked by host Fiona Bruce why he’d decided to pose this question, the man said the Kimmel story was the “main thing that prompted it.”

Bruce then explained the story to the audience and people at home who may not be aware of the story or who Kimmel is.

But the audience member took issue with her explanation, in which Bruce said Kimmel had made “comments about Charlie Kirk.”

The man responded: “See, the comments weren’t about Charlie Kirk, they were about the people already, almost gleefully, weaponising his death to advance their agenda.”

This prompted anger from panel member Piers Morgan, who claimed the man’s words were”an untrue statement.”

Sharing the exchange on X, one person congratulated the audience member for ‘correcting’ Bruce.