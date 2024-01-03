Comments made by Shaun Bailey directed at Carol Vorderman have stirred up a social media storm on X (formerly Twitter) – with the hashtag #SexistShaun now trending.
The former Tory mayoral candidate, who was given a life peerage by Boris Johnson in his 2022 resignation honours list, hit out at the former Countdown star on GB News – which is fast becoming the unofficial home of misogyny – saying:
“Carol Vorderman tries to be a serious political commentator. But if you look at her on Instagram it’s all pictures of her bum(s) and her boobs.
“She can’t be both.”
The comments have provoked a huge social media backlash, with calls for the Tory peer to be removed from the House of Lords voiced.
Here’s a pick of the reaction so far:
