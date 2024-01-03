Comments made by Shaun Bailey directed at Carol Vorderman have stirred up a social media storm on X (formerly Twitter) – with the hashtag #SexistShaun now trending.

The former Tory mayoral candidate, who was given a life peerage by Boris Johnson in his 2022 resignation honours list, hit out at the former Countdown star on GB News – which is fast becoming the unofficial home of misogyny – saying:

“Carol Vorderman tries to be a serious political commentator. But if you look at her on Instagram it’s all pictures of her bum(s) and her boobs.

“She can’t be both.”

The comments have provoked a huge social media backlash, with calls for the Tory peer to be removed from the House of Lords voiced.

Here’s a pick of the reaction so far:

I wonder what makes someone less credible to speak about politics: being in visible possession of a bum and/or boobs, or being a failed Mayoral candidate who partied during lockdown? https://t.co/GnRnSXwFcL — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) January 3, 2024

Shaun Bailey is a sexist.



Shaun Bailey thinks physically confident women, aren't allowed opinions.#SexistShaun creeps on Carol Vorderman 's instagram then rages about her, like an angry incel.@ShaunBaileyUK represents the culture that endangers women.pic.twitter.com/jYDYjeoT1N — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) January 3, 2024

Tragic.



In 2024 Shaun Bailey can’t comprehend @carolvorders having views but not wearing sack cloth



The man who partied during lockdown.



You shouldn’t be a rule maker and rule breaker.



YOU can’t be both @ShaunBaileyUK #SexistShaun



pic.twitter.com/XhbViFs5ac — Jemma Forte (@jemmaforte) January 3, 2024

“She can’t be both”



Shaun Bailey, partygate participant who was honoured for dishonour, spotted being sexist about Vorderman on GB NEWS.



Failed mayoral candidate.

Successful misogynist.



I think it’s time to get #SexistShaun trending, don’t you?



pic.twitter.com/HAUa0649uc — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) January 3, 2024

Shaun Bailey thinks you shouldn’t have political opinions if you have boobs and a bum…



Which is odd, given he’s a massive tit. — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) January 3, 2024

