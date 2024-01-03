Jake Berry has provoked a social media storm after he took to Twitter/ X to garner people’s thoughts on one of the most pressing issues of our times.

The MP for Rossendale and Darwen posted a video on his accounts decrying the sight of the spring treat at his local supermarket.

“What is going on!! Let me know down below if you think Easter is coming too early?”, the former Tory chair wailed.

Just been to Tesco in Haslingden with my kids and there’s already Easter eggs in stock!!!



What is going on!!



Let me know down below if you think Easter is coming too early? pic.twitter.com/GazWqKMszn — Jake Berry MP (@JakeBerry) January 2, 2024

While some chose to engage with Berry, others took to Twitter/X to point out that the Tories might want to think about some of the other issues they’re facing.

David Osland led the charge, saying he is “more outraged by 270,000 homeless and 4.2m people using food banks than Tesco selling easter eggs in January.”

While comedian Sooz Kempner wrote: “Tory MPs with overturnable majorities are pulling out the big guns for 2024!!!!

I'm more outraged by 270,000 homeless and 4.2m people using food banks than Tesco selling easter eggs in January. But that's just me. — David__Osland (@David__Osland) January 2, 2024

But there was one man who was perhaps even more aggrieved by the presence of easter eggs on supermarket shelves, and that was Colin from Portsmouth, who let his thoughts be known during a chat with Anthony Richardson.

Lamenting the move from Tesco, he proclaimed: “What if Jesus saw? The poor kid’s only just been born and they’re asking us to think about his death!”

📞"Tesco are selling Easter eggs a bit earlier than usual. It's disgusting! What if Jesus saw? The poor kid's only just been born and they're asking us to think about his death!😡"



Colin from Portsmouth says that early Easter eggs are another sign that The West has fallen. pic.twitter.com/YDZ4LaWE7y — The Exploding Heads (@Exploding_Heads) January 3, 2024

