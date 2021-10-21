Footage has appeared on social media of anti-vaxxers storming a hospital in Colchester waving homemade legal papers citing the ‘Nuremberg Code’ at medics.

A video posted on Twitter shows Michael Chaves and Jamie Freeman serving hospital staff with bogus papers about ‘crimes against humanity’.

Conspiracy theorists hand a female NHS medic several large brown envelopes, including one containing “all the evidence to prove that coronavirus is an absolute plandemic hoax”.

Bizarrely, they also claim that the Pope stripped NHS workers of their ‘liability’ in 2013, insisting that they can be “held in their personal capacity”.

“All of this will be served via Royal Mail as well, and it will be followed up on by lawyers,’ he adds. ‘I suggest you get your lawyers to have a look at that because it’s all legally binding paperwork.”

As the group of anti-vaxxers then leaves the trust office, the conspiracy theorist filming the incident boasts: “Yet another NHS business served.”

Watch the footage in full below:

Listen to it. Listen to every word – and chew on the supposed logic behind it.



Where do you even start with this aggressive-pretentious drivel? pic.twitter.com/rKqSpdzWmM — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) October 20, 2021

Related: ‘Great’ trade deal with New Zealand will add no value to UK’s GDP