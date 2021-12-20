Anti-vaxxers have been block-booking appointments at mass vaccination centres over the weekend to prevent those wanting to receive their Covid jabs from getting them, it has emerged.

The tactic is reportedly used by conspiracy theorists, who have no intention to attend the appointments they make.

It is understood that some slots were booked by anti-vaxxers at Wembley Stadium, according to Mail Plus.

Wembley Stadium and Stamford Bridge are just two of the sites which have been transformed into vaccination centres, each offering 10,000 jabs through appointments and walk-ins.

According to staff, the stadium was “really quiet” by mid-morning as people did not show up for their bookings.

Walk-ins ‘saved the day’

But due to walk-in appointments, those who tried to block people from getting their jabs did not quite manage to.

A North West London Integrated Care System said that “any suspected disruption has been offset by the number of walk-ins, including thousands of local residents, many of whom have made a big step in coming forwards to start their vaccination journey, as well as very high numbers of boosters.”

At least 2,500 vaccines were given by mid-afternoon, with staff still working into the evening.

NHS England has previously warned vaccination sites about protests, especially in school areas when the vaccination scheme was rolled out for 12 to 15-year-olds.

The guidance told NHS workers to “not tolerate or accept” work-related violence, threats or abuse and report these behaviours.

London anti-vaxx protest

The news come after anti-vaxx protestors attended a Protest in London because of the new Covid restrictions, fighting with police.

Officers were reportedly injured while trying to escort a police motorcyclist in the area at around midday on Saturday, according to the Met Police.

At about 3pm, protesters stopped in front of a shop in Regents Street and started “directing abuse” at customers inside and egging the shop, until police intervened.

The Met Police said they were “closely monitoring the demonstration” but that no arrests have been made.

Last week, MPs gave the green light to Covid passports for some indoor settings with a vote of 369 to 126 – but dozens of Tories opposed Boris Johnson.

Boris Johnson suffered a big revolt against the measure from 96 Conservative MPs and two Tory tellers, amounting to the biggest rebellion he faced in his time as prime minister.

Other MPs who opposed the passports in nightclubs and large venues were Green Party MP Caroline Lucas, Independent MPs Jeremy Corbyn and Rob Roberts, six DUP, eight Labour and 10 Liberal Democrats.

Broxbourne’s Tory MP Charles Walker said Johnson’s Covid passports were a “bridge too far” from his “huge support”.

“It was a cry of pain from the Conservative Party,” Walker told the BBC.

Related: Full list of Tory MPs who opposed Boris Johnson’s vaccine passports