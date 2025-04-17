Hacking group Anonymous has launched a huge cyber attack on Russia releasing terabytes of Vladimir Putin’s secret information.

The ‘decentralised international activist collective’ has been busy once again pulling off cyber heists across the inter web in the name of ‘hacktivism’.

The group claim to have released 10 terabytes of data online after previously warning this year of the actions of President Trump and his ties with Vladimir Putin.

Anonymous claim that they have uncovered “data on all businesses operating in Russia, all Kremlin assets in the West, pro-Russian officials, Donald Trump, and more.”

The data was leaked on 15 April 2025 and supposedly contains sensitive state information including more random files including those on Domino’s pizza.

The group said on X: “In defence of Ukraine Anonymous has released 10TB of leaked data on all businesses operating in Russia, all Kremlin assets in the West, pro-Russian officials, Donald Trump, and more.”

However, despite these claims of a huge leak to Russian data, tech outlet Cybernews claim that much of the hacked information isn’t new at all and downplayed the leak.

As cited in Forbes, the tech site said: “From what files have been examined so far, the overall consensus seems to be that the leaked info is simply not that exciting, and apparently not that secret.”

Given the sheer size of the leak, it will take some time for the all the data to be sifted through before anything truly interesting is released into the mainstream.

