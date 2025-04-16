Britain was the subject of a high-level Russian threat last weekend as the conflict in Ukraine continues to rage.

Speaking on his Sunday night programme, broadcaster Vladimir Solovyov responded to Keir Starmer‘s coined ‘coalition of the willing’, which gathered 26 of Europe’s leaders in March to discuss “reassurance force” options should Russia agree to a ceasefire yet resume its attack on Ukraine.

Solovyov, who is considered just a mouthpiece for Vladimir Putin, claimed on air that the UK and USA are “directly waging war against us.”

On his program ‘Sunday Evening With Vladimir Solovyov’, the Kremlin’s broadcaster claimed that it was evident the UK and US “are directly waging war against us,” the Mirror reports.

Russian President Vladimir Putin seen while visiting a military base of nuclear fleet, March 26, 2025, in Murmansk, Russia. Putin is having a one-day trip to Murmansk. (Photo by Contributor/Getty Images)

“You don’t understand the main thing. We see right through your coalition of peacemakers, who are not peacemakers but basically interventionists, will be destroyed,” he warned.

“You have to realise that not only the frontline units you’re planning to deploy on the territory of Ukraine will be destroyed, but since we can’t perceive it in any other way other than the direct participation of your countries, you will feel the consequences, the likes of which you have never seen. All of your howling will not help you.”

Solovyov went on to say that the fates of Britain, France, Germany, and the Baltic states will be “sad”.

The Express reports that fellow commentator Margarita Simonyan then referenced a recent piece in The Times as evidence that “the West is backing down.”

She remarked: “The article basically says, ‘Should we keep going? If we go on that means we have to send our troops. Is the British public ready for this? Because our people may perish.’

She then added: “It’s not that they may perish. They will certainly perish. We will kill them all,” reports the Express.

This of course isn’t the first time Russia has teased World War III.

In November 2024, president Putin threatened a missile strike against the UK, explaining: “In response to the use of American and British long-range weapons on November 21 of this year, the Russian armed forces launched a combined strike on one of the facilities of the Ukrainian defence industry. One of the newest Russian medium-range missile systems was tested in combat conditions, in this case, with a ballistic missile in a non-nuclear hypersonic warhead.

“We consider ourselves entitled to use our weapons against military facilities of those countries that allow their weapons to be used against our facilities.”

Related: Donald Trump blames Zelensky for starting war day after 35 killed in Russia attack