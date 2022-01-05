Shocking claims have come out regarding Tony Blair as there is a groundswell of support for him not to get Knighted.

Blair’s defence secretary says he was ordered by Number 10 to burn a secret memo that said the 2003 invasion of Iraq could be illegal, it has been claimed.

When the claim emerged in 2015, Sir Tony said it was ‘nonsense’. But Geoff Hoon insists the very serious claim was true.

Hoon says his principal private secretary was told “in no uncertain terms” by Jonathan Powell, Sir Tony’s chief of staff, that after reading the document he must “burn it”.

In Hoon’s memoir, he tears into Blair for sacking him in 2005 over the phone: “He was unable to give out bad news – even bad news of his own making. I always had doubts about his handling and treatment of people. I was hung out to dry. Tony never seemed bothered about who got which ministerial jobs.”

Starmer supports Blair

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has dismissed criticism of Sir Tony Blair’s knighthood, insisting the former prime minister deserves the honour.

Tony Blair: It is an immense honour to be appointed Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, and I am deeply grateful to Her Majesty the Queen. It was a great privilege to serve as Prime Minister and I would like to thank all those who served alongside me (1/2) — Tony Blair Institute (@InstituteGC) December 31, 2021

He told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “I don’t think it’s thorny at all; I think he deserves the honour. Obviously I respect the fact that people have different views.

“I understand there are strong views on the Iraq War. There were back at the time and there still are, but that does not detract from the fact that Tony Blair was a very successful prime minister of this country and made a huge difference to the lives of millions of people in this country.”

However, it seems his sentiment is not being felt in the general population.

A petition to rescind his gong is now at over 700,000 signatures and rising at a rapid pace.

The petition’s Change.org page says: “Tony Blair caused irreparable damage to both the constitution of the United Kingdom and to the very fabric of the nation’s society.

“He was personally responsible for causing the death of countless innocent, civilian lives and servicemen in various conflicts. For this alone he should be held accountable for war crimes.”

Reactions

There will be out there who believes he deserves the honour, although going by these reactions, the decision has got a lot of people very angry.

1.

I think HM The Queen has made a big mistake in knighting Tony Blair. The nation can’t stand the sight of him, he is repugnant to millions of people. — BritishPatriot (@Eldever1) January 3, 2022

2.

The good thing about Tony Blair is his ability to bring people together.



Everyone hates him 🤣 — Cornwall7000 ⛵️🐕 (@cornwall70001) January 3, 2022

3.

4.

3% of the public ‘strongly approve’ of Tony Blair getting a knighthood, a position held it seems only by Keir Starmer, the Spectator and John Rentoul.



3%. pic.twitter.com/jznGvHAhlN — Aaron Bastani (@AaronBastani) January 4, 2022

5.

BREAKING: Super Army Soldiers celebrate Sir Tony Blair getting his Knighthood with a one gun salute



Photographed from a Canberra pic.twitter.com/3F4iYstQGc — RAF_Luton (@RAF_Luton) January 3, 2022

6.

Former Labour Minister says he was ordered by Tony Blair's aide to burn the Attorney General's report on the legality of the Iraq War.



If true, 'Sir Tony' should be in prison. pic.twitter.com/ZfJPbEciS7 — El Christo (@ElRaynerista) January 4, 2022

