Shocking claims have come out regarding Tony Blair as there is a groundswell of support for him not to get Knighted.
Blair’s defence secretary says he was ordered by Number 10 to burn a secret memo that said the 2003 invasion of Iraq could be illegal, it has been claimed.
When the claim emerged in 2015, Sir Tony said it was ‘nonsense’. But Geoff Hoon insists the very serious claim was true.
Hoon says his principal private secretary was told “in no uncertain terms” by Jonathan Powell, Sir Tony’s chief of staff, that after reading the document he must “burn it”.
In Hoon’s memoir, he tears into Blair for sacking him in 2005 over the phone: “He was unable to give out bad news – even bad news of his own making. I always had doubts about his handling and treatment of people. I was hung out to dry. Tony never seemed bothered about who got which ministerial jobs.”
Starmer supports Blair
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has dismissed criticism of Sir Tony Blair’s knighthood, insisting the former prime minister deserves the honour.
He told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “I don’t think it’s thorny at all; I think he deserves the honour. Obviously I respect the fact that people have different views.
“I understand there are strong views on the Iraq War. There were back at the time and there still are, but that does not detract from the fact that Tony Blair was a very successful prime minister of this country and made a huge difference to the lives of millions of people in this country.”
However, it seems his sentiment is not being felt in the general population.
A petition to rescind his gong is now at over 700,000 signatures and rising at a rapid pace.
The petition’s Change.org page says: “Tony Blair caused irreparable damage to both the constitution of the United Kingdom and to the very fabric of the nation’s society.
“He was personally responsible for causing the death of countless innocent, civilian lives and servicemen in various conflicts. For this alone he should be held accountable for war crimes.”
Reactions
There will be out there who believes he deserves the honour, although going by these reactions, the decision has got a lot of people very angry.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
Related: Johnson breaks Brexit vow to slash VAT again as energy bills set to rise