Boris Johnson continues to support Rishi Sunak, Downing Street said, as an investigation was launched into the Chancellor’s ministerial interests.

The prime minister agreed to a request from the chancellor to launch the investigation, which comes after intense pressure on Mr Sunak over his family’s financial interests.

Asked if Mr Johnson continues to have full confidence in the Chancellor, a No 10 spokeswoman said: “He does.”

She also confirmed Mr Johnson had accepted Mr Sunak’s request for an investigation by Lord Geidt, the Prime Minister’s independent adviser on ministerial interests.

Today I have written to the Prime Minister asking him to refer my ministerial declarations to the Independent Advisor on Ministers’ Interests.



I have always followed the rules and I hope such a review will provide further clarity. pic.twitter.com/JjVRDFJELl — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) April 10, 2022

He also demanded an investigation to know how his family’s tax arrangements had made it into the public domain in the first place.

But detective Anglea Rayner wasn’t having any of it today, and jumped straight on the case in Line of Duty fashion.

She described the Lord Geidt investigation as another attempt at whitewash, saying the public are being “taken for fools by the prime minister yet again”.

Read it in full below:

It’s now been confirmed by Number 10 that Rishi Sunak has been referred to the Government’s ‘independent’ standards adviser Lord Geidt.



But something here just doesn’t add up…📈



🧵👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/SY32vj9xc7 — Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) April 11, 2022

Late last week the Prime Minister claimed to have been unaware of bombshell revelations about Rishi Sunak’s finances. 1/9 — Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) April 11, 2022

But by Saturday afternoon, No. 10 was saying an investigation had already taken place and that his so-called ‘independent’ standards adviser’ Lord Geidt had concluded that the Chancellor had followed the code “to the letter”. 2/9 — Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) April 11, 2022

They announced Lord Geidt was "completely satisfied with the steps the Chancellor has taken to meet the requirements of the Code”. 3/9 — Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) April 11, 2022

On Sunday afternoon, I wrote to the Prime Minister setting out a catalogue of potential breaches of the Code by the Chancellor. 4/9 — Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) April 11, 2022

Just hours later the Chancellor wrote to the Prime Minister offering himself up to be investigated. 5/9 — Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) April 11, 2022

This afternoon Number 10 has confirmed that the Chancellor has now been referred to Lord Geidt for…an investigation! 6/9 — Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) April 11, 2022

With good reason the public will see this as yet another attempted whitewash. They’re being taken for fools by this Prime Minister yet again. 7/9 — Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) April 11, 2022

All this has shades of the Sue Gray report but without the rigour. Will we ever see Lord Geidt’s report at all? 8/9 — Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) April 11, 2022

It leaves what little ethical credibility and integrity there was left in Boris Johnson’s Downing Street hanging by a thread. 🪡 9/9 — Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) April 11, 2022

