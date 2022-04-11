Boris Johnson continues to support Rishi Sunak, Downing Street said, as an investigation was launched into the Chancellor’s ministerial interests.
The prime minister agreed to a request from the chancellor to launch the investigation, which comes after intense pressure on Mr Sunak over his family’s financial interests.
Asked if Mr Johnson continues to have full confidence in the Chancellor, a No 10 spokeswoman said: “He does.”
She also confirmed Mr Johnson had accepted Mr Sunak’s request for an investigation by Lord Geidt, the Prime Minister’s independent adviser on ministerial interests.
He also demanded an investigation to know how his family’s tax arrangements had made it into the public domain in the first place.
Rayner
But detective Anglea Rayner wasn’t having any of it today, and jumped straight on the case in Line of Duty fashion.
She described the Lord Geidt investigation as another attempt at whitewash, saying the public are being “taken for fools by the prime minister yet again”.
Read it in full below:
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
Related: Tax scandal: Has Alastair Campbell nailed Brexit question Rishi Sunak should be asked?