

John Lennon’s first-born son Julian performed his father’s famous song “Imagine” for the first time publicly in an effort to help war-ravaged Ukraine.

He performed the track – a plea for peace – as part of Global Citizen’s social media rally, Stand Up For Ukraine.

Julian Lennon, 59, had previously vowed never to perform “Imagine”.

But he said that the “unimaginable tragedy” in Ukraine had moved him to respond in the “most significant way I could”, he wrote on YouTube. “So today, for the first time ever, I publicly performed my Dad’s song, Imagine.”

‘Light at the end of the tunnel’

Lennon wrote: “I had always said that the only time I would ever consider singing Imagine would be if it was the ‘End of the World’.

“Because within this song, we’re transported to a space, where love and togetherness become our reality, if but for a moment in time.

“The song reflects the light at the end of the tunnel that we are all hoping for.”

He added: “As a result of the ongoing murderous violence, millions of innocent families, have been forced to leave the comfort of their homes, to seek asylum elsewhere.”

A number of celebrities featured in the online rally – including Bruce Springsteen, Elton John nd Madonna. More than $10 billion was pledged to help Ukrainians.

Watch the moving performance below.

