Andrew Tate is set to remain in prison after a Romanian court upheld a third 30-day detention for the controversial social media influencer.

Tate, who is being held in the country on suspicion of human trafficking and organised crime, lost his appeal against a judge’s decision on 21 February to keep him behind bars for another month.

The former professional kickboxer arrived at the Bucharest Court of Appeal handcuffed to his brother Tristan, who is also being held in custody.

It is the third appeal since their initial arrest that the brothers have lost.

Taking to Twitter after the ruling, Tate posted: “They weaponise lies to keep me in here. But you cannot hide the sun forever.”

And he later added: “Always winning isn’t the point of God’s battles. The point of God’s battles is so you can show him the strength of your heart when you lose.”

Two women being held in the same case will remain under house arrest, according to Romania’s anti-organised crime unit, which is known as DIICOT.

The organisation alleges six victims of human trafficking were subjected to “acts of physical violence and mental coercion” and sexually exploited by the suspects.

They will be given time to build their case.

