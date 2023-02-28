The Independent praises the PM for “finally” getting Brexit done, while the Daily Mail asks if Mr Sunak has “done the impossible” by getting an agreement over the line.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Sunak: My deal is a new way forward' #TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletter https://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/gSMi26Sj8u

The Telegraph , The Guardian and the Daily Express all carry comments from Mr Sunak, who calls the deal a “new way forward”.

The Times and i hail the development as a “Brexit breakthrough”, which grants Britain the power to veto EU laws.

The nation’s papers are led by reaction to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak striking an agreement with the EU.

