The nation’s papers are led by reaction to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak striking an agreement with the EU.
The Times and i hail the development as a “Brexit breakthrough”, which grants Britain the power to veto EU laws.
The Telegraph, The Guardian and the Daily Express all carry comments from Mr Sunak, who calls the deal a “new way forward”.
The Independent praises the PM for “finally” getting Brexit done, while the Daily Mail asks if Mr Sunak has “done the impossible” by getting an agreement over the line.
