Well, we’ve seen manlier. Andrew Tate returned to organised combat for the first time in five years on Saturday, boxing against American actor/professional fighter Chase DeMoor. However, the self-proclaimed ‘Top G’ was left bloodied, battered, and bruised by the end of the bout.

ALSO READ: Andrew Tate to face UK trial in 2027 accused of abusing four women in ‘first case of its kind’

Andrew Tate vs Chase DeMoor – how did it all unfold?

The fight took place in Dubai, and was added to the controversial ‘Misfits’ card – which pits internet celebrities and figures of relative notoriety against each other. Tate, a kickboxer by trade, backed himself to switch codes and donned the gloves for the first time. He probably should have stayed home.

The misogynist influencer has built an empire on his putrid views regarding women and gender equality, becoming one of the most recognisable names on the podcast circuit. His divisive rhetoric has proved to be popular among certain cohorts of young men and teenage boys.

Alas, the man who routinely boasts about ‘dominating opponents’ and ‘always coming out on top’ put on a different type of clinic last night, and showed everyone how to get your arse handed to you in front of thousands of spectators. Of the three judges, none scored in favour of Andrew Tate.

Two paracetamol and a bag of frozen peas for Top G…

Though he went the distance with DeMoor, the American bested him over six rounds – and landed some seriously heavy blows in the process. Tate wore a couple of haymakers to the jaw, and one punch that connected above the right eye left him dazed and bleeding.

🚨 Andrew Tate has been BATTERED and comprehensively beaten by a novice boxer, Chase DeMoor pic.twitter.com/9bK5t4z4DZ — Gadget (@Gadget440) December 20, 2025

Andrew Tate battered by opponent in latest boxing match

Andrew Tate was fancied as the favourite for this fight. In the end, the best praise anyone could muster for his performance was about his ability to stay on his feet. On more than one occasion, DeMoor came close to knocking Tate out – and even put him on the canvas at one point.

As expected, the one-man attention magnet still found a way to paint himself as a winner. Musing on social media, and returning to his warrior ways behind the keyboard, he argued that it is “better to try and lose, than to not try at all”…

Well, you know what’s better than that? Not getting your head kicked in…