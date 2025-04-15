Andrew Tate will face a groundbreaking civil trial in two years’ time.

High Court judge Richard Armstrong announced on Tuesday (April 15) that four women are “seeking damages likely to reach six figures” after accusing Tate of physical and sexual abuse.

Two of the claimants were intimately connected to the 38-year-old influencer, while the other pair were employed at his online webcam firm between 2013 and 2015 (when the allegations are said to have taken place).

Tate, who denies all allegations, is said to have grabbed one of the girls by the throat before assaulting her with a belt and sticking a gun in her face.

“You’re going to do as I say or there’ll be hell to pay,” he allegedly told her.

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA – OCTOBER 15: Andrew Tate (right) checks his phone next to his brother Tristan Tate in the Court of Appeal on October 15, 2024 in Bucharest, Romania. Social Media Influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan are appearing in court to appeal a decision to proceed with their trial on charges of rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to exploit women. The Tate brothers were arrested on December 29, 2022, alongside Georgiana Naghel and Luana Radu as part of an investigation into human trafficking and rape. (Photo by Andrei Pungovschi/Getty Images)

The court heard that a trial could be held in early 2027 and may last for three weeks.

Meanwhile, Tate’s lawyer Vanessa Marshall KC revealed that her charge intends to give evidence in his defence and will call on around 11 witnesses.

“He denies ever threatening anyone with a firearm, engaging in non-consensual acts or subjecting any individual to physical or psychological harm,” previously said the defendant’s representative.

“These are civil claims, brought years after the alleged events and following a CPS decision not to pursue criminal charges. It is deeply troubling that such graphic and one-sided accounts are being publicised before any judicial assessment has taken place. Mr Tate will defend himself vigorously and remains confident the truth will prevail.”

Anne Studd KD, who legally represents the women, highlighted how the trial will mark the “first occasion” coercive control gets brought before the High Court to decide whether or not it amounts to intentional harm under English law.

