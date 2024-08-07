Andrew Tate says he has been subjected to numerous “racial insults” from his followers in the wake of the UK riots prompted by misinformation spread by accounts such as his own in the wake of the Southport attacks.

The controversial social media star and self-styled misogynist was one of several high-profile accounts that helped fan rumours that the man who attacked young girls in the north west was a Muslim extremist who had arrived in the UK on a boat from Syria and was being monitored by security services.

Protests erupted on the back of the fake news that was viewed by millions of people before being removed from social media.

And now, it seems, the backlash has arrived at Tate’s door.

“This is the first time in my life I’m getting serious racist insults for being brown from white people in the UK. Not a good look,” Tate said on social media, prompting several bewildered responses.

Andrew Tate finding out that his racist followers are racist. pic.twitter.com/GXgVSR36ts — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) August 5, 2024

The other day, he was twerking for them. pic.twitter.com/qIkjXwPZOq — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) August 5, 2024

Last night, Nigel Farage pinned the blame on Tate for him spreading misleading information regarding the attacks.

Speaking to LBC, he said he was misled by Tate and “other folk with big followings” into incorrectly suggesting that the man charged with the Southport killings “was known to security services”.

