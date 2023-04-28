Weeks after predicting he would be shot after being released from a Romanian jail, Andrew Tate has claimed that he might have been poisoned.

The influencer, along with his brother Tristan, and two Romanian women arrested along with them on 29 December were released on March 31. The Tate brothers had been kept in custody while authorities investigate them on suspicion of alleged human trafficking and forming an organised crime group. They deny all the allegations against them.

Tate, 36, is currently on house arrest. It was due to expire Saturday but was recently extended for another 30 days, meaning the brothers will remain restricted until at least 29 May.

In a tweet Thursday, Tate suggested he may have been poisoned, saying he’d had an adverse reaction.

However, he was refusing doctors, instead “focusing on tea and breathing”, while in the lotus position.

Tate listed his symptoms as: “Face swollen. Blood pressure is through the roof. Skins on fire. Hard to breathe. Some sort of severe reaction or poison. Only had coffee and water so far today. All appeared in the last 5mins,” he wrote, accompanied by a picture and video of himself.

If they kill me I love you all. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) December 14, 2022

Tate followed that up with a video of what looked like a red rash across parts of his body, tweeting that he was “gathering chi”.

Another tweet appears to have been written by one of Tate’s team: “Andrew is not allergic to anything. This has never happened before. Has only had water and coffee today. Either an insect bite or some matrix attack insanity in his bottled water. He’s refusing doctors and is focusing on tea and breathing. Will keep you all updated.”

A later update indicated that Tate was “fine” and had said “pain in part of life”.

“He says the doctor will inject him with ‘who knows what’ and kill him. He’s in lotus position and drinking tea. As long as he can breathe he refuses medical attention – so far so good. The question is where this came from.”

The Tate brothers were arrested by Romania’s Directorate for the Investigation of Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT). It claimed victims had been lured by the brothers before facing “physical violence and mental coercion”.

DIICOT says the victims were then forced to “perform pornographic demonstrations”.

Tate is also facing a lawsuit from three women who allege that he raped and abused them while they worked as webcam models for him in 2013.

