UK prosecutors have confirmed that they have authorised 21 charges against Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan.

The charges include rape, actual bodily harm and human trafficking, the BBC reports.

The Tate brothers are under investigation in Romania for a number of charges that they have denied.

The Crown Prosecution Service said “the domestic criminal matters in Romania must be settled first.”

The CPS’ decision comes after they received evidence from Bedfordshire Police regarding allegations that have been made in the UK.

They said that 38-year-old Andrew faces 10 charges. These are in connection with three alleged victims, and the charges include rape, actual bodily harm, human trafficking and controlling prostitution for gain.

Tristan, 36, faces 11 charges in connection with one alleged victim. The charges include rape, actual bodily harm and human trafficking.

The brothers are US-born, but moved to Luton in the UK with their mother following their parents’ divorce.