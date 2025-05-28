Fatal Attraction, one of the most iconic thriller movies of all time, is about to be removed from Netflix.

Released in 1987, the film centres around a man named Dan Gallagher (Michael Douglas) with a happy marriage to his wife Beth (Anne Archer) and a loving daughter.

Despite this, Dan embarks on a brief, casual affair with a sultry book editor named Alex (Glenn Close), a fling that comes back to haunt him.

“Jilted by Dan, Alex becomes unstable, her behaviour escalating from aggressive pursuit to obsessive stalking,” the plot synopsis reads.

“Dan realises that his main problem is not hiding his affair, but rather saving himself and his family.”

Directed by Adrian Lyne (who would go on to make the similar in theme marital dramas Indecent Proposal and Unfaithful), Fatal Attraction became the second highest-grossing film of its year in the US and was nominated for six Oscars – including Best Picture.

And thanks to its great performances, its stylish direction, and its darkly compelling and terrifying story, it is now considered one of the best and most defining thriller movies ever made.

Not only did it go on to inspire a ton of other great films – as well as a TV reboot – but it even introduced the phrase ‘bunny boiler’ into the English vocabulary.

This is due to a particularly memorable and horrifying scene in the movie.

You can read a sample of some positive reviews for the 1987 thriller right here:

Empire: “Two absolutely riveting performances and a smart reversal of the usual male-female stalker scenario leave behind a nasty taste and an unforgettable cinema experience.”

Reel Film Reviews: “A justifiably iconic ’80s release that still holds up relatively all these years later.”

Time Magazine: “[The film brings] horror home to a place where the grownup moviegoer actually lives.”

Washington Post: “Fatal Attraction has an inescapable pull to it; it’s suffocatingly exciting.”

Fatal Attraction was added to Netflix in the UK and Ireland in June 2024.

It will be removed from the streaming giant next month, however.

Saturday, 14 June will be Netflix users’ last day to watch the classic thriller on the service.

The movie is also currently streaming on Paramount+.

