Sir Keir Starmer and Beth Rigby came to blows as the furore surrounding donations to the PM and senior members of the Labour Party continues to escalate.

The prime minister spoke to the Sky News reporter after it was revealed that he accepted a £20,000 donation for the use of a flat during the election after promising his family he would protect them.

Register of interests submissions shows a declaration for accommodation provided by Lord Waheed Alli to the value of £20,437.28 from 29 May to 13 July this year. The election was called on 22 May.

Sir Keir said in the interview on Wednesday he had “promised” his 16-year-old son he could get to his school and sit his exams without being disturbed and grew increasingly impatient at Rigby’s line of questioning during the tense conversation, saying:

“If you’re putting to me Beth that I should have stayed at my home and disrupted my son’s GCSEs, and that was the right thing to do, then I think you should put that to me.”

🚨 NEW: Keir Starmer defends his son’s £20k GCSE accommodation in a tense interview with Beth Rigby



“If you’re putting to me Beth that I should have stayed at my home and disrupted my son’s GCSEs, and that was the right thing to do, then I think you should put that to me.” pic.twitter.com/gNMZ5ZHWpa — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) September 25, 2024

He also raised the point that Sky has invited the Labour Party to a lot of hospitality events, pointing out the hypocrisy of their line of questioning.

Watch the clip below:

"And Beth I might just gently say… Sky invite us to quite a lot of hospitality events?"



Well said Keir, very well said! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/KVSEXSLadB — Suzy Quiquero (@suzyquiquero) September 25, 2024

Related: Labour announces free breakfast clubs for primary school children from next year