Comedian Janey Godley has paid a heartbreaking tribute to the NHS as she revealed she is receiving end-of-life care following the spread of her cancer.

In a video posted on social media, the 63-year-old from Glasgow said she was receiving palliative care in hospital and would be going into a hospice.

She thanked the NHS, friends and family for all the support she had received.

“It is devastating news – but we all come to an end sometime,” she said.

Last week, the comedian cancelled her Why Is She Still Here? tour on the advice of doctors after being readmitted to hospital.

Godley, who found viral fame with her dubbed videos of Nicola Sturgeon’s Covid briefings during the pandemic, revealed she had ovarian cancer in November 2021.

She was given the all-clear in 2022 but a later scan discovered signs of the disease again.

Godley was due to begin her tour in the autumn, but a statement released by her team read:

“Janey has been living with stage four ovarian cancer for the past few years and the treatment from the wonderful Scottish NHS has kept the disease at bay, but sadly in the last few weeks the cancer has returned and there have been a few added complications.

“Her doctors have now advised her that she must stop work for the foreseeable future.

“Janey is devastated to let down her thousands of loyal fans, and the wonderful venues she has played many times over the years.

“She would like to thank everyone for their love and support at this difficult time.”

Wonderful, wonderful woman. Privilege to know her. As fearless as she is funny, which is really saying something. Xx https://t.co/aJVEUN1m2S — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) September 25, 2024

