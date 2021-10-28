Priti Patel has claimed that people crossing the Channel are “not genuine asylum seekers” and just want to stay in hotels.

Speaking to MPs, the home secretary claimed single men arriving via small boats are “economic migrants” and the Home Office’s use of hotels as asylum accommodation had acted as a “pull factor” for people to enter Britain illegally.

Priti Patel says putting people up in hotels is a "pull factor for people to come to the country illegally thinking they're going to end up in hotels" pic.twitter.com/oaHyexVnrY — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) October 27, 2021

This is despite the fact that hotel conditions are widely reported to be challenging and “dehumanising” for asylum seekers, having to stay there for months on end, living on just £8 a week and often having to share rooms with strangers.

These hotels have also been numerous incidents of far-right groups targeting hotels housing asylum seekers, with police having to be called to several incidents where migrants have been filmed and harassed.

Patel’s comments also follow news of her defending her department’s policies as three people went missing after a boat tried to cross waters from France to the UK earlier this week.

‘Peddling dangerous myths’

Following her comments, Refugee Action chief executive Tim Naor has accused Patel of “peddling dangerous myths” that “quickly become the rallying cries of the far right.”

Naor also said: “The government must stop its vile policy of whipping up hatred against families fleeing violence and persecution and fix the asylum system that its own incompetence has broken.”

Others have taken to social media to voice their fury over Patel’s comments.

In response, Labour MP Neil Coyle tweeted: “Her own department finds most of them genuine. And it is her department that picks the hotels. But she is not one to let facts get in the way of the filthy Tory culture war.”

Another Twitter user said: “Ah… asylum explained by someone who’s only ever crossed a border to stay in hotels. truly enlightening.”

Ah… #asylum explained by someone who’s only ever crossed a #border to stay in hotels 🙏 truly enlightening. https://t.co/6ogQsoXrhs — Mathilda Mallinson (@MathildaMall) October 27, 2021

Other reactions saw people also outraged by Priti Patel’s comments. Here’s what people had to say.

Reactions

Ah yes, the great British hotels that everyone around the world will risk their lives to stay in thanks to Fawlty Towers and those Lenny Henry ads. https://t.co/xc80t66SEX — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) October 27, 2021

Priti Patel has claimed people crossing the Channel are not genuine asylum seekers but make the perilous journey to live in squalid conditions in UK ‘hotels.’ Once again her odious comments promote xenophobia by whipping up hatred against those fleeing violence. A vile person. — Paul Delaney (@coaimpaul) October 28, 2021

You’d think the person in charge of the UKs asylum system would know it’s impossible for an asylum seeker to be a “not genuine asylum seeker”. As soon as they ask for asylum they’re an asylum seeker. https://t.co/ookb0npJp7 — Peter Grant MP (@PeterGrantMP) October 27, 2021

Tell me you've never stayed in the Gardens Hotel Picadilly for Party Conference without telling me you've never stayed in the Gardens Hotel Picadilly for Party Conference. https://t.co/bDXunOlAMl — Emma Deadline Burnell (@EmmaBurnell_) October 28, 2021

Unbelievably ignorant and dangerous. Just like the #AntiRefugeeBill https://t.co/EIxKxHODwx — Stuart McDonald MP (@Stuart_McDonald) October 27, 2021

She's not going to be happy untill they are being machine gunned in the water, is she? https://t.co/DcKmbpsOfY — paul freeman (@freemp31) October 28, 2021

Are you shitting me?! Even English people dont want to stay in English hotels 🙄 https://t.co/xrUv69LVhg — Verity Vex (@VerityVex) October 27, 2021

Sub-optimal! She is talking about refugees who are fleeing from war ravaged countries, and putting them in hotel accommodation is sub-optimal! What a cruel and insensitive person Patel really is. Fortunately for her parents they weren’t treated as incoming vermin. https://t.co/sAyoGLNPYD — John Caveney (@Jayceecavslad) October 28, 2021

Can see the attraction, @pritipatel is spot on. I would risk my life crossing hostile borders, selling my possessions, and climbing into an overcrowded vessel that is borderline seaworthy for a couple of free nights, in a covid ridden country, at a travelodge in Maidenhead! Evil. https://t.co/7AJfwYcOvB — andy coleman (@_walkforACure) October 28, 2021

Is this woman alright? Imagine the lack of empathy you must have to consistently hash out falsities like this https://t.co/7PMewwpQza — Rachel Shannon (@theredwomanie) October 27, 2021

I promise you, absolutely no one is risking their life in a boat because they want to stay in a rat-infested, no heating, 6ft ‘hotel’ room with their 3 kids, https://t.co/1wVqPhEIJ7 — Minnie Rahman (@minnierahman) October 28, 2021

