In an interview, on GB News with Dan Wotton, Matt Hancock announced he was writing a book about the coronavirus pandemic.
We doubt it will be very high on anyone’s wish list.
He said: “I’m writing a book about the experience, what it looked like from being health secretary and what actually happened at the time.”
The news got a lot of people on social media talking and considered what this book could be titled.
Adam Kay, who accounted his time as a junior doctor in This Is Going to Hurt, recently made into a TV show aired by the BBC, had a cutting suggestion for what Hancock could title his book: “This is Going to Kill 170,000.”
Other people jumped in with their ideas for the book”
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
Related: Anyone surprised? No prosecutions over leak of CCTV showing Matt Hancock kissing aide