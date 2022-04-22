In an interview, on GB News with Dan Wotton, Matt Hancock announced he was writing a book about the coronavirus pandemic.

We doubt it will be very high on anyone’s wish list.

He said: “I’m writing a book about the experience, what it looked like from being health secretary and what actually happened at the time.”

The news got a lot of people on social media talking and considered what this book could be titled.

Adam Kay, who accounted his time as a junior doctor in This Is Going to Hurt, recently made into a TV show aired by the BBC, had a cutting suggestion for what Hancock could title his book: “This is Going to Kill 170,000.”

This is Going to Kill 170,000 People https://t.co/fKDvfC6NEn — Adam Kay (@amateuradam) April 21, 2022

Other people jumped in with their ideas for the book”

Tales from the Broom Cupboard. https://t.co/iJD4gQ1r4J — James (@jameselmer73trn) April 21, 2022

My pandemic – caught on camera! https://t.co/AZjRXIB8Dc — John Baillie (@JohnBaillie9) April 21, 2022

Genocide the easy way https://t.co/r5Vi5mpaZ3 — Jason (@Jason48063166) April 21, 2022

One Divorce and 170,000 Funerals https://t.co/EBOrpixz1Q — Paul Douglas, Videographer 💙 (@TVPaulD) April 21, 2022

Perhaps he could take a lead from this best seller pic.twitter.com/mcbLpWFiL3 — Gregory Simon (@5thavenueartist) April 21, 2022

Just A Little Prick. — Count Binface (@CountBinface) April 21, 2022

Sex, Drugs and Coughs 'n' Colds. — Flossy Morris (@AdbenmorrisB) April 21, 2022

