The Prime Minister is braced for further questions about what he knew about alleged lockdown parties in No 10 after MPs ordered a third investigation into the partygate affair. It comes as a question from Channel 4 News left him stumped.
Chris Bryant, the chair of the Privileges Committee, described the Prime Minister as “toast”.
The Labour MP has recused himself “from any consideration” of the Prime Minister’s behaviour, having been vocally critical of Mr Johnson’s in the media, with a new chair to be elected for the investigation.
Speaking after the motion passed, Mr Bryant told Channel 4 News: “The big point is, he is toast.
“He knows he is toast because there aren’t enough Conservative MPs who are prepared to come in here today to vote to protect him.”
Starmer tweeted: “Honesty and integrity matter. Today’s humiliating climb-down showed that the Conservatives know they can no longer defend the indefensible. It has never been more clear that Boris Johnson’s authority is shot and he is unable to lead. Britain deserves better.”
Channel 4 News’ Gary Gibbon touched on the matter of his resignation with this spectacular question…
Watch
Reactions
