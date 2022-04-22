The Prime Minister is braced for further questions about what he knew about alleged lockdown parties in No 10 after MPs ordered a third investigation into the partygate affair. It comes as a question from Channel 4 News left him stumped.

Chris Bryant, the chair of the Privileges Committee, described the Prime Minister as “toast”.

The Labour MP has recused himself “from any consideration” of the Prime Minister’s behaviour, having been vocally critical of Mr Johnson’s in the media, with a new chair to be elected for the investigation.

Speaking after the motion passed, Mr Bryant told Channel 4 News: “The big point is, he is toast.

“He knows he is toast because there aren’t enough Conservative MPs who are prepared to come in here today to vote to protect him.”

Starmer tweeted: “Honesty and integrity matter. Today’s humiliating climb-down showed that the Conservatives know they can no longer defend the indefensible. It has never been more clear that Boris Johnson’s authority is shot and he is unable to lead. Britain deserves better.”

Channel 4 News’ Gary Gibbon touched on the matter of his resignation with this spectacular question…

"If it turned out the building you preside over… attracted more fixed penalty notices than any location or event in the history of lockdown – might that be a cause for resignation?"



That was @GaryGibbonC4's question to Boris Johnson over lockdown parties at No 10. pic.twitter.com/2aRdaNP8ta — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) April 21, 2022

This says finished all over it https://t.co/vCrDEKaLTD — Ian collins (@Iancoll94354676) April 22, 2022

And this is the true reason why @NadineDorries & the Tories want to sell off @Channel4 @Channel4News

They ask the big questions, they ask the important questions that politicians don't want to be asked. Tories despise proper journalism that they can't control! #ToryCorruption https://t.co/0zog9FDzeN — Andy Pierce (@youngkilshaw) April 22, 2022

It’s almost like he’s given up at the end with his responses. The cracks are starting to show. No wonder they want to get rid of Channel 4. #CrimeMinister #JohnsonOut https://t.co/c5eiuNNV6l — Grant Turner 🇬🇧🇪🇺💫 🇺🇦 (@grantturner) April 22, 2022

Johnson also didn’t like Gary Gibbon pointing out that more police fines (50) were handed out to 10 Downing Street than to any other address in the UK



The closest rival was a student house with 28 fines



Shirty, testy & bang to rightshttps://t.co/BNJrrMgcXL — Shrewsbury Greens (@ShrewsburyGreen) April 22, 2022

It would be easy to draw a line under it. Just come completely clean about everything that happened. Instead it's always wait a little longer, I can't answer this or that, it's just not true. https://t.co/pTRkvyxevS — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) April 21, 2022

