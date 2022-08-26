Not a single minister appeared on national TV or radio on Friday morning to defend the government, as the public learned their energy bills are set to rise by 80%.

'We would love you to come on and give us some guidance.'



'We would love you to come on and give us some guidance.'

On the day when we'll discover just how high energy bills are set to go from October, a member of the government was invited to come on to the show to offer some clarity.

It will remain in place until December 31, when it will be adjusted again, with latest forecasts warning bills could surge again to around £5,400 in January and around £7,000 in April.

The regulator, energy sector and charities were immediately united in calling on the Government to increase its support for households who were facing “the bleakest of winters”.

Ofgem’s chief executive Jonathan Brearley urged the incoming prime minister and new Cabinet “to provide an additional and urgent response to continued surging energy prices”.

Fuel poverty charity National Energy Action (NEA) estimated that the rise would increase the number of UK households in fuel poverty from 4.5 million last October to 8.9 million this October, even taking into account the Government’s support package announced in May.

NEA chief executive Adam Scorer said: “The scale of harm caused by these price rises needs to sink in. A warm home this winter will be pipedream for millions as they are priced out of a decent and healthy quality of life.

Dangerously cold

📣The energy #PriceCap is changing and this could affect you



Record high global gas prices mean on Saturday 1 October the energy price cap will rise to an average of £3549 per year



Tap for more⬇️ — Ofgem (@ofgem) August 26, 2022

“Households need money in their pockets to weather this storm or we are going to see millions in dangerously cold homes, suffering in misery with unimaginable debt and ill health.

“Even with a mild winter, millions are facing a big freeze. Action is needed now to prevent the bleakest of winters.”

Simon Francis, co-ordinator of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, said: “Today’s Ofgem price hike is like a dagger to the heart of millions of people up and down the country.

“As a result of the decision, parents will be unable to feed their children, the sick and elderly will be condemned to worsening health, disabled people will go without vital medical equipment and households will be forced into poverty for the first time in generations.

“All the solutions lie at the Westminster Government’s door, yet it is silent in the face of this looming disaster.”

This is a crisis and we have NO Government

