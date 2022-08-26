The leader of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) declared Friday’s industrial action as “the biggest strike in the UK since 2009”, as he said more than 115,000 postal workers were out protesting over pay, and Postman Pat has joined the picket line!

CWU general secretary Dave Ward says his members voted in favour of the strike by 97.6% in a ballot, after management “imposed” a 2% pay rise on employees but “rewarded themselves with record bonuses”.

Friday’s strike will be followed by further stoppages on Wednesday August 31, Thursday September 8 and Friday September 9.

Scores of CWU members, including Mr Ward and a person in a Postman Pat costume, were rallying at a picket line in Whitechapel, east London, on Friday.

Here he is!

Reactions

No sign of his black and white cat, but people were still loving it!

1.

Postman Pat would absolutely be a union man https://t.co/X13BZx5Xjq — keewa (@keewa) August 26, 2022

2.

Postman Pat hates scabs… 🤣 https://t.co/W6qJmEFQdi — The Auchenback Anarchist (@BorrheidBurgh) August 26, 2022

3.

Postman Pat ain't no scab. https://t.co/06Fczr4OGX — Stuart Webb (@InflatableDalek) August 26, 2022

4.

👀Comrade Pat has just stepped off the @CWUnews picket line to send this message to UCU members👇#ucuRISING #StandByYourPost pic.twitter.com/Htydz1ye4X — UCU (@ucu) August 26, 2022

5.

I can't explain the joy that I have that Postman Pat has joined the Royal Mail picket line 😀 #StandByYourPost https://t.co/W9JeJWm6Je — Natalie Darby (@OnlyNatalieRowe) August 26, 2022

6.

