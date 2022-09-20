How much did the Queen’s funeral cost?

Well, in 2002, the funeral of the Queen’s mother reportedly cost £5.4m, with the funeral of Her late Majesty expected to be more expensive.

Speaking to the Big Issue, royal expert Elizabeth Norton predicted the Queen’s funeral will cost a “fair bit more” than that of her mother.

She said: “It is really difficult to give an estimate for the Queen’s funeral. No British monarch has died for 70 years and the monarch’s funeral always tends to be on a considerably larger scale than funerals for other members of the royal family.”

In response to concerns that the funeral would be very expensive when we are facing an economic meltdown Isabel Oakeshott wrote: “I really don’t care how much any of this costs. I can think of no better use of our taxes right now. It is quite simply who we are, @nytimes.”

I really don’t care how much any of this costs. I can think of no better use of our taxes right now. It is quite simply who we are, @nytimes — Isabel Oakeshott (@IsabelOakeshott) September 15, 2022

She jumped the queue as well.

"I'm not even remotely feeling defensive about this, I think you are being absolutely ridiculous."@IsabelOakeshott defends her right to jump the queue to see the late Queen as a journalist, telling @piersmorgan it's "pompous twaddle" to slam MPs for doing the same.@AvaSantina pic.twitter.com/5dl98MPhhH — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) September 15, 2022

Reactions

Her comments about the funeral costs sparked a lot of debate:

1.

"No better use of our taxes"?

What feeding children?

Homing the Homeless?

Money to NHS? — 🐟Dame Rainbow Warrior 💙#JOHNSONOUT 🇪🇺 (@SandraDunn1955) September 15, 2022

2.

It's not as if millions of people are having to choose between heating & eating or anything…



This is quite simply who she is. 🤪 pic.twitter.com/qwv7Z4WaVl — GET A GRIP (@docrussjackson) September 15, 2022

3.

What a cold and heartless statement. — 🇺🇦 StepAwayFromTheKeys 💙 | 🏴 Scotland's Star ⭐ (@AwayFromTheKeys) September 15, 2022

4.

I really don't care who YOU are, but I'm a Scot and a republican and I can think of a thousand better ways to use my taxes right now. — Gillian 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@GillianSproule) September 15, 2022

5.

I wouldn’t mind spending money on a decent send off for the Queen if we didn’t have a government that will soon be telling us that we can’t afford to pay public servants any more or help the poor any further or fix any number of broken public services. — OldishBird (@oldishbird1) September 15, 2022

6.

Feed the poor?? House the homeless?? Unfreeze the elderly?? For starters… — Mary Kapadia (@MaryKapadia) September 15, 2022

7.

What about feeding starving children, as an example? — Tom Rennie (@thomasjrennie) September 15, 2022

8.

Or this video?

"They've got all that money for funerals… and everybody's on the breadline at the moment."



Alison Manewell, who is considering pawning her engagement ring to pay for the rising cost of living, says the coverage of the Queen's death is "rubbing it in" for normal people. pic.twitter.com/iCzVpIV0cW — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) September 15, 2022

Related: A return to public life? Prince Andrew issues ‘awkward’ statement