How much did the Queen’s funeral cost?
Well, in 2002, the funeral of the Queen’s mother reportedly cost £5.4m, with the funeral of Her late Majesty expected to be more expensive.
Speaking to the Big Issue, royal expert Elizabeth Norton predicted the Queen’s funeral will cost a “fair bit more” than that of her mother.
She said: “It is really difficult to give an estimate for the Queen’s funeral. No British monarch has died for 70 years and the monarch’s funeral always tends to be on a considerably larger scale than funerals for other members of the royal family.”
In response to concerns that the funeral would be very expensive when we are facing an economic meltdown Isabel Oakeshott wrote: “I really don’t care how much any of this costs. I can think of no better use of our taxes right now. It is quite simply who we are, @nytimes.”
Reactions
Her comments about the funeral costs sparked a lot of debate:
