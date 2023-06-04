A Tory MP who advised struggling families to “cook meals from scratch” with “30 pence a day” will appear alongside Jim Davidson and Ben Bradley at a local party event – for £50 a head!

Deputy Conservative chair Lee Anderson has convened the ‘anti-woke brigade’ for a special evening in his constituency – although the venue has yet to be named.

With tickets on sale for the equivalent of 166 meals, several people in the area might be wondering whether it’s worth the outlay for an evening of patter and platter, especially now he’s bagged himself a TV show.

But with GB News suffering crippling losses and the chances of re-election looking slim, Anderson seems to have staked all on an evening with former trick shot hero Jim Davidson, who also might be short of work.

Reactions to the news were quick to flood in on social media.

Here’s a pick of what people had to say:

Lee Anderson asking £50.00 for a dinner ticket?

I thought you could get dinner for 30p?



Mind you, it would be worth paying 166 times the amount just to hear him wax lyrical on what he's going to do with all his spare time after the election. https://t.co/U66nGZIPYO — Higgins Cartoons (@higginscartoons) June 1, 2023

Massive kudos to whoever it was that managed to get "Jim Davidson plus live entertainment" on the poster. pic.twitter.com/Q6irn91ch4 — Simon (@HungryHatter) June 1, 2023

Come and join us!! Entertainment provided by Andrea Jenkyns singing the national anthem, Priti Patel the human calculator plus parlour games such as pin the vein on the Raab and hide and seek the Covid Whatsapps! https://t.co/z19uc9MAJq — Mark Francewanker (@FlyOnNo10Wall) June 1, 2023

Jim Davidson managed to flush his buoyant career down the swanny, has been bankrupt, has been divorced 4 times and has 5 children with 3 different women. I mean he screams Tory doesn't he…like a Poundland Boris Johnson 🤪 pic.twitter.com/q1d772xSMA — Jake Vindaloo 🔥 (@jakep792021) June 1, 2023

We've had The Three Tenors, now we've got Lee Anderson, Ben Bradley and Jim Davidson; The Three Tossers? Or seeing as dinner is involved, maybe keep it simple: C*nt Dine With Me? pic.twitter.com/huOl5KBqDq — Joe (@MrJoeGooch) June 1, 2023

