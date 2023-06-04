A Tory MP who advised struggling families to “cook meals from scratch” with “30 pence a day” will appear alongside Jim Davidson and Ben Bradley at a local party event – for £50 a head!
Deputy Conservative chair Lee Anderson has convened the ‘anti-woke brigade’ for a special evening in his constituency – although the venue has yet to be named.
With tickets on sale for the equivalent of 166 meals, several people in the area might be wondering whether it’s worth the outlay for an evening of patter and platter, especially now he’s bagged himself a TV show.
But with GB News suffering crippling losses and the chances of re-election looking slim, Anderson seems to have staked all on an evening with former trick shot hero Jim Davidson, who also might be short of work.
Reactions to the news were quick to flood in on social media.
Here’s a pick of what people had to say:
