Praise for high street retailer Timpson has flooded in on social media after the CEO agreed to fully restore an employee’s car totally free of charge.

The service retailer – which was widely lauded during the pandemic for going above and beyond to support its staff – has once again proved why it is a business of impeccable moral standing after it offered to help an employee out with his car.

Posting on Twitter, an Alfa Romeo fanatic told the story of his local Timpsons guy who had a 147 model that needed restoring.

After a call from the company’s HQ, he revealed that James Timpson had offered to pay for a specialist to look at the car as a thank you for his hard work.

It echoes similar stories from other employees who have also been helped out by the company, which is increasingly capturing the heart of the nation.

big smile on his face. I'd previously told him that James Timpson had dm'd me so say a brief "great to hear". So, David my Timpsons guy has had a call from HQ, on behalf of James Timpson they wanted to thank David

other great employees have had similar, trips to see family in Australia etc. So, thank you @JamesTCobbler for making David's day, week, year. He is blown away, cannot stop smiling. You Sir, are a great example of an employer. #Timpsons

In 2021, Timpson was also widely praised after it announced it would cover HRT prescription costs for employees.

CEO James, great-great-grandson of founder William Timpson, used World Menopause Day to confirm the news.

He tweeted: “From today all my colleagues can claim on expenses their prescription costs when they are recommended HRT.

“It’s so important that we support our colleagues going through the menopause.”

Praise for Timpson’s latest move has been quick to flood in on social media.

Here’s what people have had to say:

This thread.. oh if only more businesses could be a little more like Timpsons in how they treat their employees

Love this thread.

Timpsons is an absolutely exemplary employer, one of the few companies to go out of their way to give ex-cons and other people struggling a chance to get their lives back on track.

This thread shows that they genuinely care for their star staff. https://t.co/VIQ6VtX5bb — Howard Walker (@1HowardWalker) June 4, 2023

A few years ago I read about Timpsons employment practices & ever since have gone out of my way to use one of their shops.

Timpsons are on a different level

