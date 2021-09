This is the bizarre moment a naked man strolled down a London street – before his semi-clothed pal knocked a cyclist off his bike.

The brazen pair strolled out of Elephant and Castle Underground station; one only wearing shoes, and the other in a pair of white boxer shorts.

One kicked a man waiting in traffic off his bike, before they both calmly nonchalantly strolled away, around 2.30pm yesterday.

An onlooker said: “The whole thing was very bizarre.

“The cyclist was fine but shocked.”

