











Buckingham Palace has published its figures on its levels of ethnic minority staff for the first time as it admitted it “must do more” and is “not where it would like to be” in terms of diversity.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex accused the royal family of racism in their Oprah Winfrey interview last year.

Following the bombshell allegations, the royal household has revealed in its annual financial accounts for 2020-2021 that its proportion of ethnic minority employees stands at just 8.5%, with a target of 10% for 2022.

In the UK, around 13% of the UK population is from a minority ethnic background, according to the latest 2011 Census data.

The Queen’s household also brought in a change to its Diversity Strategy in early 2020 – which predates the Oprah interview – to one that actively emphasises the importance of inclusion.

A senior palace source said the household had published the figures so there could be “no place to hide” and so they would be held accountable if no progress is made in the future.

“We are not where we would like to be despite our efforts,” the source said.

Painting

One Tory MP has decided on a different way to make the Queen accesible to all, taxpayers pay to have one sent to each household in the UK.

Conservative MP for Beaconsfield, Joy Morrissey, tweeted: “Received my new office portrait of The Queen today. In Australia citizens can write to their MP for a free portrait of The Queen – why can’t we do the same in the UK??

“I feel a campaign coming on… @themonarchists“

Received my new office portrait of The Queen today. In Australia citizens can write to their MP for a free portrait of The Queen – why can’t we do the same in the UK?? 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧



I feel a campaign coming on… @themonarchists pic.twitter.com/MqMRrbLOex — Joy Morrissey MP (@joymorrissey) June 22, 2021

Reactions

Well this went down well, although let’s be fair some Royalists will love the idea.

1.

2.

Great use of time Joy. It’s not like we’re in a global pandemic, with kids in poverty, a crisis in both education and the NHS, mental health at all time lows while MPs try and distract us with faux outrage at not getting free pictures of a woman in an expensive hat. https://t.co/eJnirEbusP — Vittoria Gallagher (@Vitt2TsNoC) June 23, 2021

3.

Really Tackling the Important Issues, there. https://t.co/YIuHnfe5B4 — Hannah O'Hanrahahanrahan (@buntyhoven) June 23, 2021

4.

Being a Tory MP is increasingly just suggesting ludicrous, waste-of-time ideas and then saying “Oh I see that the left hates Britain” when anyone says the ideas are stupid. Which they are. https://t.co/IjymMB1IgH — Rick Burin (@rickburin) June 23, 2021

5.

*Tory voice* no such thing as free https://t.co/gcvdFKf2Fd — Ruth (@bouledenerfs_) June 23, 2021

6.

Really wish I had such a high embarrassment threshold. https://t.co/LR09CMkGNy — Tim Bale (@ProfTimBale) June 23, 2021

7.

Hahahahaha try coming to my door with this shite I dare ye https://t.co/eKi218C5dw — Scouse_Ma (@Scouse_MaTweet) June 23, 2021

8.

This has to be a joke … will they come by every year to check your living room wall? pic.twitter.com/QwSfnjGG1H — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) June 23, 2021

9.

Great idea Joy. We should extend this policy idea to food banks too! https://t.co/mT63HiGYFm — 🥛🇬🇧Michael Govern Ready🇬🇧🥛 (@mikegove12) June 23, 2021

10.

clearly unpatriotic to favour this portrait of the young Queen, with its glaring implication that the Queen is now a wizened old crone that does not deserve to grace an office wall https://t.co/PWiL4AlEUa — Dr Charlotte Lydia Riley (@lottelydia) June 23, 2021

11.

66 million state funded free portraits of the Queen. Yes I'm sure that would be a vote winner. https://t.co/7vtkjBvSRx — Otto English (@Otto_English) June 23, 2021

12.

Could you please arrange for one to be sent to this little boy



Look at this royal portrait. It will distract from your hunger pic.twitter.com/vZ1J1JsYiv — ProudGranny24 (@ProudGranny24) June 23, 2021

13.

14.

Get a life and focus on actual priorities, you vacuous lickspittle. — Lee 🇪🇺 (@MXUFO) June 23, 2021

15.

Did they send a free one of Jeffrey Epsteins buddy, Prince Andrew too? — Baker Street Herald 🌈⚽🌈 100% Pfizer Vaccinated (@bakerstherald) June 23, 2021

16.

Because your Government are too busy cutting the Budget of the Veterans' Affairs Department to help pay for that New Royal Yacht that Her Majesty DOESN'T WANT ? — HuntedTeamNick #BrexitIsACoup #ProgressiveAlliance (@HuntedTeamNick) June 23, 2021

Related: Palace admits it ‘must do more’ to improve ethnic diversity as bullying probe into Meghan paid for by royal family