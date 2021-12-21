These adorable pictures show a group of capuchin monkeys tearing into their Christmas presents.

Credit;SWNS

The primates tucked into nuts and vegetables wrapped up by zoopkers at Edinburgh Zoo.

Credit;SWNS

One mum had her baby strapped on her back as she got stuck into her selection box, while another took its presents up into the trees to gorge on the festive treats.

Credit;SWNS

The monkeys, described as ‘intelligent, social, and lots of fun’, ripped into their gifts at the zoo’s Living Links centre.

Credit;SWNS

Living Links is a field station and research centre for the study of primates in partnership with the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland and the University of St Andrews.

Credit;SWNS

