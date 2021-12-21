Michael Sheen says he will be “immensely happy to see the back” of Boris Johnson in a scathing interview with the Independent newspaper.

The Welshman, who recently declared himself not-for-profit actor and personally bankrolled the 2019 Homeless World Cup, said the prime minister is the “absolute worst of what politics can be” and should have no place in the political arena at all.

He called him a man who “doesn’t seem to care or believe in anything other than his own advancement”, saying that, as a result of immense privilege, he has been able to get to the “most powerful position in the country” but not use it to “make people’s lives better”.

“Everything is a game to him,” Sheen said.

“He seems to have no personal ethics, morals, beliefs, value system. So I will be immensely happy to see the back of him, not just from being prime minister but out of the political arena altogether.

“I hope he goes off and finds a job that has no influence whatsoever on anything in our cultural, social or economic life.

“And good luck to him with that.”

Sheen plays Tony Towers, a Midlands celebrity in the 1980s who discovers he can explore the different paths his life might have taken as he moves between train carriages, in the new movie Last Train To Christmas.

