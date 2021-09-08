Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Wednesday 8 September 2021

Central, eastern and northern areas, dry with sunny periods, and becoming very warm or hot inland. Cloudier across western and some southern parts with showers, some heavy and thundery.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Warm and humid with showers and thunderstorms on Thursday and only limited dry,sunny spells. Showers less frequent on Friday and many areas dry, cooler and fresher by the weekend.

London Weather forecast for today:

Another dry and sunny day, feeling again very warm or hot. Some light winds, though breezy in Kent. Some thundery showers, perhaps heavy, likely in western parts during the evening. Maximum temperature 29 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: None.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Rather cloudy with sunny spells and showers, these widespread, occasionally heavy and locally thundery on Thursday and Friday. A marked improvment on Saturday, with drier, brighter conditions. Less warm.

