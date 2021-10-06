Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Wednesday 6 October 2021

Any lingering rain in far east soon clearing. Dry with some sunshine, but cloud increasing in west with further rain sweeping northeastwards across Northern Ireland reaching northwest Britain later.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Rain, heavy and persistent at times, will affect parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland. Dry elsewhere with variable cloud, sunny spells and overnight fog patches. Warmer than of late.

London Weather forecast for today:

Early cloud and rain along North Sea coastal areas will gradually clear to leave a dry day, with sunny spells developing. Windy at first, easing later. Feeling a little warmer. Maximum temperature 17 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: None.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Largely dry with variable amounts of cloud and bright or sunny spells throughout the outlook period. Some patchy during the mornings. Becoming warmer for many, before turning cooler on Saturday.

Weather forecast data provided by the Met Office. The UK Met Office provide weather and climate forecasts to help with those decisions so people can be safe, wel and prosperous so that every single day, people can make decisions based on the weather. Met Office are people behind the weather forecasts that feature on TV, online and on your phone in the UK. They are also trusted to help protect UK armed forces as they plan missions around the weather; and to keep technology safe with our space weather forecasts. They help the UK and other economies prosper. For example, they advise energy and retail sectors of weather that might affect consumer trends. They also help airlines reduce costs, and run safely and on schedule. For a detailed forecast of your area, go to https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/

