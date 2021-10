What better way to celebrate a beautiful sunny day than with a scrumptious strawberry salad.

This strawberry salad is super quick and easy to make and the most you’ll have to do is toast the almonds and make a tasty homemade vinaigrette.

Toast the almonds

By toasting the raw almonds for a couple of minutes is an easy way to bring out the natural nutty flavour while adding a little extra crunch in the process. Keep in mind, however, that toasting the almonds on the stovetop can cook them unevenly and can burn very quickly. So be sure to keep an eye on the almonds throughout the entire process. Luckily, you won’t need more than 5 minutes.

Chef’s Tip

If you want to bring some more flavour to this salad, play around with the almonds. You can make lemon-garlic almonds for example, by heating olive oil, lemon zest and minced garlic in the pan with the almonds.

Vinaigrette

For this tasty vinaigrette, you will have to vigorously whisk the ingredients together until they have been fully emulsified. This vinaigrette is the perfect element to add to this salad and the balsamic flavour compliments the strawberry especially.

Scrumptious Strawberry Salad Surprise your palette with something new and exciting by making this strawberry salad complete with a homemade vinaigrette. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 15 minutes Cook Time: 5 minutes Total Time: 20 minutes Servings: 6 Author: Irene Muller Ingredients 2 cups ripe strawberries

mixed salad greens

½ red onion (soaked in water to make onion taste more mild)

½ cup sliced almonds or pecan pieces

½ cup feta cheese crumbles

fresh ground black pepper

balsamic vinaigrette

2 tbsp aged balsamic vinegar

2 tbsp Dijon mustard

2 tbsp honey

¼ tsp salt

3 to 6 tbsp olive oil Instructions Wash and slice the strawberries and wash and dry the salad greens.

Thinly slice the drained ½ an onion

In a small saucepan over medium heat, toast the almonds for a few minutes until they are golden brown, stirring frequently and watching they don’t burn.

In a small bowl, whisk together the balsamic vinegar, Dijon mustard, honey, and salt. Gradually whisk in the olive oil 1 tablespoon at a time until fully emulsified and creamy.

To serve, spread the greens on a plate and top with strawberries, red onion, almonds, feta cheese crumbles, vinaigrette, and several grinds of black pepper. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

