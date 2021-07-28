Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Overview for Wednesday 28 July 2021

Rain, heavy and persistent in places continuing across parts of Scotland. Elsewhere sunshine and showers, these heavy with possible thunder in some central areas. Cooler for most. Breezy in south.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Sunny spells and showers for many. Showers heavy at times, with hail and thunder possible. A spell of rain, perhaps heavy, likely to affect the far south for a time.

London Weather forecast for today:

Bright or sunny spells and isolated showers through the morning. Frequent, perhaps thundery showers developing by the afternoon. A fresher feeling day and noticeably breezier. Maximum temperature 23 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: High.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: <30%

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Often changeable and breezy through the period, with a mixture of sunshine and showers, some heavy and thundery. Feeling much cooler than of late.

