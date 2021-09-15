Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Wednesday 15 September 2021

Low cloud and fog lifting steadily during the morning, then dry for many with sunny spells developing. Showers in the northwest moving eastwards. Warmer than Tuesday, particularly in northern England.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Mostly dry with sunny spells Thursday. Cloud and rain, locally heavy, spreads from the west Friday. Some rain in the east Saturday, mainly dry with sunny spells in the west.

London Weather forecast for today:

A damp start but an improving picture on Wednesday, bright with a few sunny spells and perhaps the odd afternoon shower. Feeling warm. A dry, largely clear evening. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Rain.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Dry and bright or sunny on Thursday. Breezy, increasingly cloudy on Friday, with rain arriving from the west late. A cloudy, damp start on Saturday, then sunny spells and showers.

