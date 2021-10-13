Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Wednesday 13 October 2021

A few light showers in central areas and some rain or drizzle in the northwest and far north. Else, dry with cloud breaking to give sunny spells, best in southeast.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Northern areas windy on Thursday with outbreaks of rain moving south. Otherwise plenty of dry weather with some sunny spells. Cold on Thursday and Friday night in the north.

London Weather forecast for today:

Variable amounts of cloud with bright spells or sunny intervals across the region through the day. Dry initially but a chance of isolated showers in the west later. Maximum temperature 15 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: None.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Mainly dry Thursday but becoming increasingly cloudy. A band of cloud and some light rain moves southwards early Friday, brightening later and into Saturday. Becoming cooler but with sunny spells.

Weather forecast data provided by the Met Office. The UK Met Office provide weather and climate forecasts to help with those decisions so people can be safe, wel and prosperous so that every single day, people can make decisions based on the weather. Met Office are people behind the weather forecasts that feature on TV, online and on your phone in the UK. They are also trusted to help protect UK armed forces as they plan missions around the weather; and to keep technology safe with our space weather forecasts. They help the UK and other economies prosper. For example, they advise energy and retail sectors of weather that might affect consumer trends. They also help airlines reduce costs, and run safely and on schedule. For a detailed forecast of your area, go to https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/

Are you interested in seeing your lucky numbers and horoscopes for the day, see them here. We provide this information free of charge every day of the week.