There’s nothing better than a one-pot stew filled with deliciously fragrant flavours, veggies, sauce and meat.

Which lamb cut to use?

For this stew, you have the choice of either using a cut of foreshank or a leg of lamb cubes. Either one will complement the stew perfectly and will come out soft and tender. However, meat from the leg will give neater and leaner pieces of meat.

With that being said, it doesn’t really matter which cut of lamb is used since it all comes down to flavour. And in this recipe, the flavour is definitely not an issue.

Before beginning the slow cooking method of a stew, the meat is firstly seared. This way all the moisture is trapped inside, while a delicious, caramelised crust is formed.

After that, the meat is free to be infused with the rest of the rich and warm flavours of the stew, such as cloves, cinnamon, and allspice berries.

Green beans health benefits

Green beans fall part of the legume family and all though they are low in calories, they contain many nutrients. They are full of antioxidants and rich in Vitamin C. Green beans are also full of fibre and this helps to lower bad cholesterol levels, as well as protect gut health.

Lamb Green Bean Stew In the mood for a rich stew with warm and hearty flavours? Try this delicious lamb and green bean stew for the ultimate combination of flavourful lamb and veggies. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 15 minutes Cook Time: 3 hours Total Time: 3 hours 15 minutes Servings: 6 Author: Irene Muller Ingredients 1 kg fore shank lamb or leg of lamb cubes

1 tsp garlic

Salt & pepper

Flour for dusting

4 tbsp oil

3 cloves

3 allspice berries

2 whole sticks cinnamon

2 whole dried red chilies

2 large onions, sliced

1 tsp lamb spice

250 – 500 ml warm water

350 g Small potatoes, peeled (optional)

500 g green beans sliced Instructions Season the meat with the garlic, salt, and pepper.

Heat half the oil in a large heavy-bottom saucepan and sear the meat in batches.

Remove from the saucepan add the rest of the oil and whole spices and onions and fry until golden brown.

Add the meat, spices, and a little water cover and let the meat simmer for about 2 ½ hours until almost tender.

Add the potatoes and cook until potatoes are cooked. Add the cut green beans, let them cook until they are just about tender but still green.

*Serve with long grain rice. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

RELATED: How To Make: Hearty Mutton Stew