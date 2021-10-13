The PM has swanned off to Tory peer Sac Gokdsmith’s £25k a week luxury villa on the Costa del Sol.

He is sunning himself as the UK continues to struggle with supply chain issues, Breixt, energy crisis, you name it.

The Mirror managed to get a pic of the PM standing at his easel trying to paint like his hero Winston Churchill.

It comes as a report yesterday slammed the government’s response of the handling of the Covid crisis, leading to thousands of unnecessary deaths.

Tory minister George Freeman said: “It’s too early for any proper discussion about blame and fault. This was a biomedical Battle of Britain and I suspect mistakes were made.”

Boris Johnson relaxes and paints picture in £25k-a-week villa as crisis grips UK https://t.co/82H47C8yQ2 — Mirror Breaking News (@MirrorBreaking_) October 12, 2021

It concluded that 20,000 lives could have been saved if the country had gone into lockdown earlier in March last year.

Families of those who died of Covid-19 were calling on the Prime Minister to apologise but he seems to want to focus on his art. He has made no comment on the report, but ‘he; tweeted from his official account yesterday.

One person replied: “Is the sea closed?”

Our #PlanForJobs is working.



Unemployment is falling.



Wages are growing.



We will continue to support people to access the skills and opportunities they need, so businesses can fill vacancies in growing industries and help the UK #BuildBackBetter. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 12, 2021

The El Pais newspaper said: “Boris Johnson spends a week in Marbella with his family while the United Kingdom tackles its greatest crisis since the pandemic.”

Reactions

The only reason Johnson allowed himself to be photographed at an easel on holiday was because he thinks it makes him look Churchillian, but the only thing Johnson and Churchill have in common is racism. — Damon (@damocrat) October 13, 2021

The real Churchill comparison… pic.twitter.com/arTVmV5jW0 — craving NormaLcy (@NormLucy) October 13, 2021

‘Man of the people’ Boris Johnson languishes in £25K a week villa on the Costa del Sol.

Meanwhile back home, Rome burns…#ToryCovidCatastrophe https://t.co/hBuYIl57u1 — Kit Hardy (@ms_kitka) October 13, 2021

Never in the field of human chaos and carnage has one man done so little to inflict so much damage and humiliation on his nation, economy and citizens. https://t.co/k4HrUCifxB — Vernon Allen (@chairmanvern) October 13, 2021

Guaranteed he's not actually painting anything https://t.co/BMqvpxWJ4F — Mothman but in October I didn't change my name ✿ (@UpTheCiaran) October 13, 2021

Is he painting a new bus to get him back to work on – I doubt it! https://t.co/OIu7iHIlQ2 — iam4eu #JOINEU #fbpe #fbppr #MaskUp (@IAM_4_EU) October 13, 2021

£25k = a years salary for a newly qualified nurse or police officer.. shame on you Boris Johnson 🥺 https://t.co/ClEZOxylOM — RoyalFreeNurse74 💙 (@stewartdee55) October 13, 2021

How the other half live. While thousands have died because of his negligence. And still more die while he's 'relaxing' and painting a picture. https://t.co/87LnniQ6dD — kath (@mrs_coyle) October 12, 2021

