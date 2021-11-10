Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Wednesday 10 November 2021

Dull and misty across many central and southern parts of England and Wales, with patchy rain or drizzle. Bright in far south-east. Sunny spells and a few showers further north.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Mostly dry Thursday with fog patches clearing to sunny spells. Unsettled, thereafter, with rain and strong winds affecting many regions on Friday, with sunny spells and showers following for Saturday.

London Weather forecast for today:

Early brightness will be limited as cloud continues to thicken from the northwest through the morning. Outbreaks of light rain and drizzle then possible, although some parts staying dry. Mild. Maximum temperature 15 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Cloudy Thursday with only limited brighter spells, but mostly dry. Early brighter spells Friday, before cloud thickens later, but likely staying dry. Brighter spells again Saturday, with isolated showers possible.

Weather forecast data provided by the Met Office.

