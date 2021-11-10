Musician Tim Burgess has compared Boris Johnson’s refusal to apologise for the Owen Paterson lobbying scandal to his approach in exams – much to the amusement of those on Twitter.

The prime minister visited a hospital in Hexham, Northumberland, in order to avoid a parliamentary debate on standards earlier this week.

He was accused of “running scared” by Sir Keir Starmer, who said he “does not have the decency either to defend or apologise for his actions.”

In an interview with SkyNews he dodged similar questions, deflecting the conversation onto his trip to the North East.

Burgess said the response echoed his approach in exams.

“Answering the question you wished you’d been asked, rather than the actual question.”

This was my approach in exams. Answering the question you wished you’d been asked, rather than the actual question pic.twitter.com/i1HGS7nz2m — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) November 8, 2021

