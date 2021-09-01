Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Wednesday 1 September 2021

Again, rather cloudy with some light showers in central and eastern parts at first, these dying out with cloud breaking to give sunny intervals, best in the west and northwest.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Rather cloudy and cool for many, although some sunny spells are likely further west where it will feel warmer. A few showers may develop in the southwest later on Saturday.

London Weather forecast for today:

Another cloudy start with outbreaks of light rain and drizzle in the north. Becoming largely dry with brief brighter spells in the afternoon. Cloud thickening again later. Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Mainly fine and dry with variable cloud and some sunny spells. Pleasant in any sunshine, but cool underneath the cloud and along the coast, with onshore breeze.

