UK Weather forecast for Wednesday 1 December 2021

Most areas seeing some sunshine, especially towards the southeast, where some places dry. Heavier showers further west and north, with possible hail and thunder, increasingly wintry across Scotland. Windy, colder.

Turning colder again with wintry showers for the northeast. Mostly dry and bright elsewhere, although rain and hill snow will affect most places overnight Thursday into Friday.

London Weather forecast for today:

A generally fine, bright start, but breezy and feeling chilly. Cloudier conditions spreading south into the afternoon bringing outbreaks of rain towards the evening apart from southern coastal counties. Maximum temperature 9 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: <10%

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Cold, dry and bright Thursday, strong winds in the east. A mix of rain, sleet and snow early Friday. Drier and brighter later. Chilly Saturday. Chance of rain, strong winds.

