Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Overview for Tuesday 3 August 2021

Sunny spells for most areas but scattered showers also breaking out during the afternoon, mainly in the northwest and over southern and central England. Some parts staying dry all day.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Showers or longer spells of rain each day for most areas, these occasionally heavy and thundery, and accompanied by hail. Winds mainly light throughout, with temperatures around normal.

London Weather forecast for today:

Bright, chilly start in most places before cloud increases by midday with a few heavy and slow-moving showers developing, perhaps thundery. Mostly sunny near coasts. Light winds. Maximum temperature 23 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

An unsettled spell of weather with some clear or sunny spells and heavy showers developing each day, with torrential downpours likely to affect some areas, perhaps more especially during Thursday.

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, go to https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/

