Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Tuesday 24 August 2021

Low cloud breaking and fog patches clearing to leave a fine day with sunny spells. Sunniest in the west where it will feel very warm.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Settled and largely dry with light winds, variable cloud and sunny spells. Very warm in parts of the northwest at first, turning cooler and breezier from the east through Thursday.

London Weather forecast for today:

A fine day, with sunny spells developing widely after locally cloudier starts. Remaining breezy in coastal districts although feeling warm in shelter. Maximum temperature 24 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Settled but breezy at times through this period, with some warm sunny spells by day, although perhaps more generally cloudy and damp early Thursday. Temperatures falling a little below average.

Weather forecast data provided by the Met Office. The UK Met Office provide weather and climate forecasts to help with those decisions so people can be safe, wel and prosperous so that every single day, people can make decisions based on the weather. Met Office are people behind the weather forecasts that feature on TV, online and on your phone in the UK. They are also trusted to help protect UK armed forces as they plan missions around the weather; and to keep technology safe with our space weather forecasts. They help the UK and other economies prosper. For example, they advise energy and retail sectors of weather that might affect consumer trends. They also help airlines reduce costs, and run safely and on schedule. For a detailed forecast of your area, go to https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/

Are you interested in seeing your lucky numbers and horoscopes for the day, see them here. We provide this information free of charge every day of the week.