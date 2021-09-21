Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Tuesday 21 September 2021

Variable cloud with warm sunny spells for most. Some early fog patches clearing by mid-morning. Thicker cloud and outbreaks of rain reaching the far northwest accompanied by coastal gales.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Periods of rain, locally heavy, affecting many northern and northwestern areas during this period. Mostly dry and bright in the south. Strong winds across the north, especially Wednesday and Thursday.

London Weather forecast for today:

Any early patchy mist and fog will soon clear. Then dry with varying amounts of cloud, but also sunny spells. Light onshore winds will develop, keeping coastal areas slightly cooler. Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

There will be large amounts of dry weather, apart for a chance of patchy light rain Thursday morning. Becoming breezy for Thursday and windy for Friday. Temperatures near average.

